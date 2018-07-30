How Patriots’ Deatrich Wise, Derek Rivers Have Impressed Bill Belichick

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick threw out some of his favorite cliches while praising second-year defensive ends Deatrich Wise and Derek Rivers on a radio show.

And while Belichick might just be using some of his old maxims, it sounds like he really is impressed with Wise and Rivers, who regularly stay after training camp practice to continue working on technique.

“Nobody works harder than Deatrich and Derek,” Belichick said on SiriusXM’s “Moving The Chains,” which airs Monday at 3 p.m. “Those two kids are here all the time. They’re the first ones in and the last ones out. They’re extremely diligent, hard workers in the weight room, in the classroom (and) on the field.”

Rivers, 24, tore his ACL last training camp but has been a full participant in padded practices. Wise, also 24, had five sacks in 16 games with three starts.

“I think they’ll both make a good jump this year,” Belichick said. “Derek didn’t get an opportunity to do much last year. Deatrich got some playing time. I think both of them will build on their experience as a rookie and have more productive years this year. They’re certainly off to a good start.”

Rivers will now have two full offseasons, plus a year in the defensive end room, to absorb information. So, how does he plan to translate that onto the field?

“It only comes from repetition.,” Rivers said Sunday. “So, that’s something we have to do every day. It’s going good. We’ve still got good mentors. We still have to learn day in and day out. Just getting help from some of the older guys like Trey (Flowers), Adrian (Clayborn), Lawrence Guy and even from some of the guys who played last year like D-Wise and Adam (Butler). Our d-line room is great, and we all help each other out.”

Wise has been impressed with Rivers’ recovery from the knee injury.

“He’s been doing fantastic,” Wise said. “He’s looking good. I know he’s feeling good.”

Flowers is an entrenched starter along the Patriots’ front seven, but there’s a competition for the Patriots’ other top edge defender spot. Rivers, Wise, Clayborn and linebacker Harvey Langi are among the players competing for that role.

