How Patriots’ Matthew Slater Has Outlasted Fellow Players From 2008 NFL Draft

FOXBORO, Mass. — As a player without a position, New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater was an unlikely fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Now he’s one of 19 players from his draft class left playing in the NFL.

The special teams ace/wide receiver takes an annual trip through the list of players drafted ahead of him that haven’t lasted as long in the league.

“I’ve been blessed,” Slater said Wednesday as he reported for his 11th training camp. “Most of the credit goes to the Lord. He’s preserved me. He’s shown me favor here to be with this great organization. Chad O’Shea brings that list out often maybe this time of year every year with Julian (Edelman) and I. There’s a lot of great players on that list, very talented guys. But the NFL is a funny game with the way things work out with guys’ careers with injuries, things of that nature. As I said earlier, I really feel like I owe my success to a lot of people around me. Obviously, you know how I feel, what I believe. The lord has taken care of me, but people around me have enabled me to get here to this point, and I’m very thankful.”

Top pick Jake Long last played in 2016. The first wide receiver drafted in 2008, Donnie Avery, has been out of the league since 2014. Patriots players drafted earlier than Slater in 2008 sound like they were from a bygone era: Terrence Wheatley, Shawn Crable, Kevin O’Connell and Jonathan Wilhite, among them. Only O’Connell remains in the NFL — entering his fourth year as a coach.

Slater is one of two players from the 2008 NFL Draft, along with Joe Flacco, to remain with the team that drafted him, and he’s one of four players from that class who made the Pro Bowl last season along with cornerback Aqib Talib, offensive tackle Duane Brown and defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Out of the 152 players drafted ahead of him 10 years ago, fewer than 10 percent remain in the NFL.

Slater is in a distinguished class, and he’s not taking anything for granted.

“As a player, oftentimes you don’t really take the time to pause and realize how blessed we are to be living out many of our childhood dreams,” Slater said. “I think as a young player, you’re so caught up in trying to do everything you can to stick around and make the team, you don’t really take the time to pause and do that. Granted, I was still caught up in those things, but I’ve tried to take time and step back and maintain perspective and realize I play a game for a living. I’m not out fighting fires. I’m not out on a battlefield. I’m playing football, and we really are blessed. I think that’s become more a part of my preparation is keeping things in balance and maintaining perspective. I think the hunger to be successful, to grind, to work hard is always going to be there for me. That’s just the way I was raised, but I think that’s been the biggest change for me personally.”

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images