How Red Sox’s Alex Cora Wants Blake Swihart To Approach Catching Duties

Blake Swihart hasn’t seen much playing time for the Boston Red Sox this season, but in wake of recent events, that’s sure to change.

The Red Sox will need Swihart to serve time at catcher now that Christian Vazquez is bound for surgery on his fractured finger, which is expected to sideline the backstop for 6-8 weeks.

Prior to Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora stressed that Swihart needs to simply play his game and not focus on impressing.

For more from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports