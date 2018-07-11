Isaiah Thomas Certainly Sounds Willing To Return To Celtics At Some Point

NBA life hasn’t been kind to Isaiah Thomas since he left the Boston Celtics. So, why not return to greener pastures?

Thomas himself appeared to suggest a reunion Tuesday night via a fitting medium: the Instagram comment section. NBC Sports Boston’s Instagram account posted a photo of him in Las Vegas’ McCarran Airport alongside the network’s Celtics insider, A. Sherrod Blakely.

The free agent guard then replied with the following comment:

“Tell Boston I’ll come back for a year LOL… Good to see you. Miss my Boston fam!”

Consider the message passed, Isaiah.

Thomas played the best basketball of his career in Boston, averaging 24.7 points per game over three seasons from 2014 to 2017 before he was shipped off to Cleveland in a trade that brought Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving to Boston.

A hip injury limited Thomas to just 15 games before Cleveland dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he averaged 15.6 points per game over 17 contests while coming off the bench.

The 29-year-old certainly didn’t look like his old self last season and has yet to get scooped in free agency this summer. A Celtics reunion is all but out of the question this offseason, but if Irving decides to leave in free agency after the 2019 season, perhaps the C’s would consider bringing in an old friend to replace him.

