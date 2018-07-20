James Harrison Explains Difference Between Playing For Patriots, Steelers

The Patriots and Steelers represent the class of the AFC. But according to James Harrison, who spent parts of 14 seasons with Pittsburgh and less than two months with New England, the franchises aren’t identical in how they operate.

Harrison made the rounds Thursday on FS1, first appearing on “Undisputed” and then stopping by “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” for a quick chat. The former NFL linebacker touched on several topics, including his relationship with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the tension that reportedly exists in New England and how his two most recent head coaches, Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin, stack up.

Cowherd asked Harrison about the differences between playing for the Patriots and playing for the Steelers, and the five-time Pro Bowl selection immediately pointed to coaching, explaining that New England’s staff was much more regimented and disciplined.

"It's more regimented. It's more disciplined. The [Patriots] coaching is better to be honest with you. The plans they put together are better."@jharrison9292 on the differences between the Patriots and Steelers pic.twitter.com/bGW2Ej7uYa — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 19, 2018

Harrison’s comments obviously reflect poorly on the Steelers, but it doesn’t appear the 40-year-old was trying to take a shot at his longtime organization. He simply provided an honest assessment, which only confirms the notion that Belichick and the Patriots are on a different level when it comes to preparation.

Of course, Harrison won two Super Bowl titles with the Steelers, who’ve been to the big game three times since the 2005 season. So clearly there’s more than one way to skin a cat, even though Pittsburgh’s recent championship pedigree still pales in comparison to the five Super Bowls that New England has won during the Brady-Belichick era.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images