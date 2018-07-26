Jimmy Garoppolo Breaks Silence On Date With Adult Film Star Kiara Mia

Jimmy Garppolo is taking a crash course is what it means to be one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

The San Francisco 49ers star signal-caller signed a lucrative contract this offseason after going 5-0 with the Niners following his trade from the New England Patriots. Garoppolo went from being Tom Brady’s backup to the face of the 49ers, but with all the fame, money and acclaim comes an intense spotlight.

Jimmy G found that out first hand when the story broke that he took adult film actress Kiara Mia on a dinner date in Beverley Hills. The 26-year-old came under scrutiny for his dinner date and made headlines this week for a wide-ranging interview in which he revealed he believed he was better than Brady while in New England.

Garoppolo fielded questions Wednesday prior to the start of 49ers training camp, and he gave a candid answer regarding his date.

“Life is different now,” Garoppolo said, via Bay Area News Group’s Cam Inman. “My life off the field, I’ve never really been big on, you know, being very public with things, you know, even social media, I’m not out there a ton. But my life is looked at differently and I’m under a microscope. It’s like (head coach Kyle Shanahan) said, it is a good learning experience. I just have to take it in stride, I mean it is what it is.”

Well said, Jimmy.

The 49ers’ field general also doubled down on his comments regarding Brady, as any competitive athlete would.

Safe to say that if Garoppolo and Mia do go on date No. 2, it might not be so public.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images