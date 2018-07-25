Jimmy Garoppolo Doubles Down On Comment About Patriots’ Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo has an impressive quarterback skill set, but his strongest asset might be his self-confidence.

Garoppolo has grabbed a slew of headlines within the past week for various reasons, including a comment about how he matches up against his former teammate Tom Brady. While Jimmy G wasn’t overly boastful, he hinted that he believed he was better than Brady during his tenure with the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old had an opportunity to backtrack and/or clear the air about the comment Wednesday, but it’s clear the new San Francisco 49ers signal-caller has no intention of doing so.

“I think every good athlete, in order to be great at what you do, you have to be confident. Belief in yourself,” Garoppolo told reporters, per WEEI.

Garoppolo is right: It’s tough to make it as a professional athlete if you allow doubt to creep into your mind. Not many can ill-afford to have this happen more than Garoppolo, who’s set to become the face of a historic franchise looking to get back to its championship-winning ways.

And the fact of the matter is, Brady — a supreme competitor — likely can appreciate Garoppolo for maintaining this mindset.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports