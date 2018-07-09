Kawhi Leonard Rumors: New Team ‘Generating Buzz’ As Potential Destination

Kawhi Leonard trade rumors continue to swirl, and most of the reports have featured the same handful of teams.

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers frequently have been identified as potential landing spots for the star forward, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have garnered some chatter as well.

But according to the Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps, another team has emerged in the sweepstakes.

“The Toronto Raptors also generated buzz as a potential destination for Leonard,” Bontemps writes. “With LeBron James out of the Eastern Conference, perhaps Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri is willing to swing for the fences and move DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry in such a deal.”

Unlike the 76ers and Celtics, the Raptors don’t possess a bevy of assets to swing a Leonard trade. While shipping out DeRozan or Lowry in addition to other pieces likely would get a deal done, it would also leave Toronto in a jam, as Leonard wouldn’t have a strong enough supporting cast to compete for an Eastern Conference title.

But given the postseason shortcomings the Raptors have experienced the past few seasons, the franchise might be trying to shake things up. And if Leonard returns to the star two-way player he was pre-injury, he might be worth the investment.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports