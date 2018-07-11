Kevin Durant Is Bickering With Random Critics On Instagram (Again)

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and Kevin Durant calling out his haters.

The man who literally operated “burner” social media accounts to fire back at critics ditched his cover Tuesday to launch an all-out assault on his latest detractor.

Here’s the offending post, which insisted the Golden State Warriors forward — along with Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard — isn’t on the same level of LeBron James and Stephen Curry:

Such Instagram “hot takes” almost always go ignored by the players mentioned in them. But Durant, who was tagged in the post, apparently had some free time on his hands to swipe back in the comment section.

KD left the burner account at home this time. 💀👀 pic.twitter.com/FuidXOwLoi — theScore (@theScore) July 11, 2018

“Bruh go sweep ya dorm room, u don’t know hoops,” Durant wrote. “Stop tagging me in this trash”

But that was only the beginning, as the two apparently took their spat to the direct messages.

KD out here beefing a high schooler in the DMs. 😶

[Via Instagram/bucketscenter] pic.twitter.com/vnTdCJLlzu — theScore (@theScore) July 11, 2018

“Y’all got people thinking that since I get buckets in the NBA I’m too big and famous to be a black man at 7pm on a Tuesday, scrolling through Instagram,” Durant responded after his challenger doubled down.

To his credit, the kid held his ground, even working in a pretty solid zinger at the end of his response.

“You ain’t too big and famous for s—,” he said. “I’m 17 if you don’t wanna respect me that’s fine you do you. Clearly have enough respect for what I say to comment and know about what I’ve been doing on the page..

“Glad you owned it this time and didn’t hide behind a burner.”

The back-to-back NBA Finals MVP obviously doesn’t have to defend himself to 17-year-olds on social media. But Durant appears to derive some entertainment out of it, so all the power to him.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images