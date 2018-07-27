Kyrie Irving Details Shocking Severity Of Bacterial Infection In Knee

Infections aren’t something to mess with, Kyrie Irving can attest to that.

The Boston Celtics point guard missed the tail end of the regular season and the entirety of Boston’s playoff run after undergoing surgery to remove a tension wire in his left knee. Irving then had another procedure in April after bacteria was found at the site of two screws in his left patella.

Irving finally was cleared for basketball activities after a lengthy rehab, and he discussed the infection and road to recovery with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, noting the infection was more serious than people probably realized.

“I mean, you ask anybody with an infection, they will probably try to downplay it,” Irving said. “It’s a personal thing because your body is going through it. I was fighting an infection in a specific place in your body where you can’t necessarily reach with your hands. You got to go in there and kind of see what’s going on, and what happened for me was, the metal wiring and the screws that I had in there, the infection was on that, so I had to remove that and then be on antibiotics for about two months.

“It could have evolved to staph, but good thing we caught it early. I am glad that is done. That was a long, long f—ing two months.”

Irving told Youngmisuk that he had a catheter inserted into a vein in his heart to fight the infection.

It took Irving two months to fully kick the infection and he has spent the last month working on his game.

“For the last two months, it was a long, rigorous process, trying to get that infection out and make sure I was safe,” Irving said. “And then rehabbing from there. So I have been rehabbing probably for the last month and some change where I can actually do something without much restrictions.”

Irving is expected to be ready to go by the start of camp, as he and the Celtics are thought by many to be the class of the Eastern Conference now that LeBron James has fled the East for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images