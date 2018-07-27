Kyrie Irving Injury: Celtics Star Cleared For Basketball Activities

There is good news on the Kyrie Irving front.

The Boston Celtics star point guard has overcome an important hurdle, as he now has been cleared for basketball activities as well as 1-on-1 work, according to ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst.

Items from Team USA camp today: Paul George looked great 2 months off knee surgery, did full contact; Mike Conley was not doing full contact; James Harden in looks in great shape & motivated following Game 7 loss; Kyrie Irving cleared for basketball activities & doing 1-on-1 work — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 26, 2018

This news comes on the heels of another Irving update from Thursday, with the 26-year-old indicating that he still expects to be 100-percent ready in time for training camp. Irving noted at the time he hadn’t begun 5-on-5 work, but the Celtics long have outlined that 5-on-5 ideally would enter the equation at some point in August.

Irving missed the final weeks of the regular season and the entirety of the playoffs this past campaign so he could get a tension rod removed from his knee. He then underwent a second operation after bacteria was discovered in screws in his knee.

The Celtics have not made an official announcement of when training camp will begin, but it often starts in the final days of September.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images