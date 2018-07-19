Lakers’ Magic Johnson Isn’t Scared Of Warriors, Says They Don’t Keep Him Up At Night

The Golden State Warriors are an NBA juggernaut, having won three of the last four championships and claiming the last two titles in a total of just nine games.

The Warriors show very few signs of slowing down, too, especially after signing All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year contract in free agency.

Golden State’s talent and experience can be intimidating to opponents, but it doesn’t sound like Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson is part of that group. In a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Johnson talked about the Warriors, and he doesn’t sound too concerned at all.

Magic is ready to challenge the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/gYLZpePPuz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2018

In fairness to Johnson, his Lakers now have LeBron James after signing the league’s best player to a four-year free-agent contract.

It’s hard to bet against James, even if his Cleveland Cavaliers lost three of the last four NBA Finals to the Warriors. When you have James, you have a chance. And if the Lakers are able to lure a second superstar to Hollywood and pair that player with James, as well as their young core, then L.A. might actually give the Warriors a stiff challenge.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images