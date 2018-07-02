Lakers Rumors: Free Agent Tyreke Evans To Meet With LA After LeBron James News

LeBron James is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, but the front office still has a lot of work to do if the team’s roster is going to be good enough to win in the NBA playoffs.

Could the addition of Tyreke Evans be on the horizon for the Purple and Gold? Here’s the latest on the unrestricted free agent guard’s status.

ESPN Sources: Free agent guard Tyreke Evans meeting with the Lakers today. He met with Oklahoma City last night in Los Angeles. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

Evans averaged 19.4 points per game for the Memphis Grizzlies last season — his second-highest scoring average since his 2009-10 rookie campaign. He’s a good scorer and would give the Lakers instant offense off the bench in a sixth man role.

He might not come cheap, though, and the Lakers don’t have a ton of salary cap room after reportedly agreeing to deals with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee. But if the Lakers are determined to add another piece in free agency, Evans is one of the best options still available.

