LaVar Ball Wasted No Time Tweaking Rajon Rondo With ‘Backup’ Comment’

And here … we … go.

The second the news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers were signing point guard Rajon Rondo after already landing LeBron James you should have seen this coming.

It took a few days, but LaVar Ball — the loud-mouthed father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball — has weighed in on the Lakers’ decision to bring in some competition for his son.

Of course, LaVar doesn’t see Rondo (or anyone else, for that matter) as competition for Lonzo.

“That don’t mean nothing. They just got another teammate,” LaVar Ball told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “A little backup, that’s good.

“I don’t’ worry about competition because I know my boys are better than that.”

Well all right.

Rondo obviously is going to have a role on the Lakers. He’s a veteran guard who has no problem distributing the basketball and seems to bring his best when it matters most. He’s just a few months removed from a tremendous performance for the New Orleans Pelicans in the playoffs, and he’ll be expected to play a similar role for the Lakers.

How that affects Lonzo Ball remains to be seen, but Rondo also has an outsize personality of his own. He’s been known to butt heads with teammates and coaches in the past, so it’s going to be fascinating to see how he responds to these sorts of comments both now and throughout the season … assuming the Lakers don’t trade Ball first.

LaVar Ball also weighed in on James coming to the Lakers, especially given their somewhat tenuous past.

H/t to The Big Lead