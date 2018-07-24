LeBron James Reacts To Kevin Love’s New Contract Extension With Cavs

Now that LeBron James has darted to Los Angeles, it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers are going full-steam ahead with their new face of the franchise.

Kevin Love now is under contract with the Cavaliers until 2023 after agreeing to a four-year, $120 extension with the team Tuesday. And while James and Love no longer are teammates, The King made sure to shout out the five-time NBA All-Star on Twitter after news of the deal broke.

Secure the 💼!!! Congrats brother @kevinlove. Nobu Malibu or Wally’s on you!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2018

Love’s contract extension comes just over three weeks after James first agreed to join the Lakers on a four-year deal worth $154 million. While James almost certainly will play out his contract with the Purple and Gold, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Cavs eventually trade away Love if they decide a rebuild is necessary.

But for now, it looks like Cleveland will try to compete in the Eastern Conference with Love as the focal point.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports