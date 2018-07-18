‘Madden NFL 19′: Steelers’ Antonio Brown Named Latest Cover Athlete

Antonio Brown will be present in the homes of football fans and gamers of many rooting persuasions.

EA Sports announced Wednesday the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver will be the cover athlete of “Madden NFL 19,” the latest version of its popular football video game. EA Sports released a video announcement, in which Brown struts his stuff in real-life and digital forms.

Brown, 30, has been one of the NFL’s best wideouts for the last seven seasons and has been a First Team All-Pro player the last four campaigns.

This season will represent Brown’s first on the Madden cover, and he is one of just three players to receive a 99 overall rating in this year’s game.

EA Sports will release “Madden NFL 19” on August 10.

Superstitious observers will follow Brown’s season closely to see whether the dreaded “Madden Curse,” under which top players suffer injuries and other misfortunes during the season in which they grace the game’s cover, strikes Brown.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images