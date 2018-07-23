Malcolm Butler Compares Coaching Styles Of Mike Vrabel, Bill Belichick

Malcolm Butler has moved on from New England, but it appears the veteran cornerback hasn’t totally escaped the “Patriot Way.”

Butler joined the Tennessee Titans in free agency after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots. While Butler’s final act in New England certainly is one he’d like to forget, it’s clear he thinks highly of the way the Pats go about their business, which the Titans under first-year coach and ex-Patriot Mike Vrabel already have begun to mirror.

“It’s the Patriots system, one of the greatest systems in the NFL,” Butler told Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko. “You can tell Mike played for Belichick because you can see some of the similarities. They’re about winning the way New England is about winning.

“One thing I saw early: Mike will put you on blast. He don’t care who’s around. He’s going to say what’s right. He might be a bit looser than Bill Belichick, but they’re both great guys. A man caught a ball on me — honestly I don’t know his name yet — but Mike let me hear about it. ‘Don’t get stuck on top of the routes like that! Make a play!’ Nobody cares where you come from or what you make. Everyone’s equal. And you can tell from the head coach all the way down to the interns, everybody wants to win.”

Butler did a whole lot of winning during his time in a Patriots uniform, so his decorated background surely will be welcomed by a young Titans team that many believe is on the rise.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports