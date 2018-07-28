Malcolm Butler Offers Possible Explanation For Super Bowl Benching

We might never know why Bill Belichick elected to bench Malcolm Butler during Super LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Butler might have a theory.

The Tennessee Titans cornerback left the Patriots in free agency and has been working on turning the page from his final game as a member of the Pats. But, naturally, Butler has hosted a field of questions about being on the sidelines for New England’s Super Bowl loss, and he offered a small idea as to what might have led to his benching.

“You know Bill Belichick is a great coach and he makes good decisions,” Butler told ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. “We all make good decisions. We make bad decisions. Obviously, it didn’t work out good for me, him or the New England Patriots organization. But he called the shots man, so I mean, it is what it is, man.

“I’ll just say,” Butler continued,” preparation is the best way to win. And you know, maybe, you know, they didn’t see 100 percent, mentally or physically, Malcolm Butler that they are used to seeing.”

Butler reiterated he was “100 percent” healthy for Super Bowl LII and that he is trying to move past the whole ordeal.

The star cornerback inked a five-year, $61 million contract with the Titans in the offseason after becoming a household name in New England.

