Marcus Morris Cuts Out Middle Man To Address Playing Time With Celtics

A word to NBA writers: Marcus Morris is watching.

Jeff Clark of SB Nation’s Celtics Blog posted an article Thursday morning discussing whether Morris will see a decreased role on the 2018-19 Boston Celtics with Gordon Hayward returning to a crowded roster. Naturally, Celtics Blog shared this article on Twitter.

Do the Celtics have enough minutes for Marcus Morris next season? https://t.co/DtlstsWFMd pic.twitter.com/xToVe3sbpy — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) July 26, 2018

It’s a fair question — and one that Morris not only saw but felt the need to respond directly to on Twitter.

😂😂😂 It’s always mins for a versatile bully! https://t.co/36ozI4rVkW — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 26, 2018

Sounds like Morris fully expects to get his this season.

Celtics Blog then tried to play nice with the C’s forward, but Morris held his ground.

👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 26, 2018

As for the discussion at hand: Clark notes Morris could see playing time dip from 26.8 minutes per game last season to about 20 minutes per night this year. He still has plenty of use as a hybrid small forward/power forward who can score in bunches and defend multiple positions, but it’s tough to see him playing significant minutes if Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Aron Baynes all are healthy — not to mention Daniel Theis or rookie Robert Williams III.

Clark wondered aloud whether Morris would be OK with a minutes reduction — he hasn’t played fewer than 25 minutes per game since the 2013-14 campaign — and Morris’ tweets suggest Clark may be onto something.

