Mike Tomlin Responds To James Harrison’s Criticism Of Steelers Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t always fared well with distractions in the past, but head coach Mike Tomlin is trying to buck that trend ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Tomlin’s coaching style recently became a topic of conversation when former Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison assessed the Steelers head man during an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.” While Harrison noted that he believes Tomlin is a good coach, the five-time Pro Bowl selection expressed the belief that Tomlin “needs to be a little bit more disciplined.”

Oh yeah, Harrison also stated his opinion that the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick is “by far” a better head coach.

Despite being somewhat put on blast by one of his former players, Tomlin took the high road when speaking to the media Wednesday.

“I don’t think a lot about it to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin told reporters, as captured by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He has an opinion, he’s entitled to it. He doesn’t play for us right now and I’m focused on 2018, man. That soap opera stuff, I’ll let you guys play that game.”

Belichick and the Patriots continue to be a thorn in Tomlin’s side, as New England owns a 7-2 record against Pittsburgh since Tomlin took on the head coaching duties in 2007. The Steelers will try to earn their first win against the Pats since 2011 when the two teams square off in a Week 15 tilt Dec. 16.

