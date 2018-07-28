Milan Lucic Rips DeMar DeRozan For Being ‘Little B—h’ About Raptors Trade

DeMar DeRozan might need to relax.

Ever since the Toronto Raptors traded him to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard, it’s been a steady stream of verbal (and probably literal) tears from the 28-year-old. And that doesn’t sit well with Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic, who was asked about DeRozan during a recent interview on Barstool Sports’ “Spittin Chiclets” podcast.

“The way DeRozan is being, like, this … bitter little b–ch at the (Raptors) for trading him for Kawhi Leonard — like, literally a top-five player in the league,” Lucic said.

“When I hear him talk about the bitterness and the disrespect and all that type of stuff, it’s like, you didn’t get traded to frickin’ Cleveland. You got traded to San Antonio that’s a team that competes for a title every single year, and you get to be coached by the Bill Belichick of basketball … like, c’mon, man, you’re still making $30 million dollars a year … nobody feels bad for you, like f–k off.”

When asked whether he held contempt for the Bruins for trading him to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015, Lucic had an awesome response.

“No, man, I wasn’t offended because at the end of the day … it’s a business,” he said. “Unless you’re (Sidney) Crosby or (Connor) McDavid or LeBron (James), you’re just another guy. You’re just another player. For me, I understood (the Bruins) were trying to go in a different direction.

“How could I be bitter? The success that I had personally and the success that I had team-wise, the fans I got to play in front of for eight years. I got to be who I was in one of the best sports cities in North America for eight years. How could I be bitter for being traded? I’m just thankful that I had the opportunity to play in the NHL for an Original Six team in the best sports city in North America.”

You can listen to an excerpt from Lucic’s interview in the video below, but be warned: There’s some NSFW language.

Milan Lucic RIPS DeMar DeRozan for being bitter about the Raptors trading him#BashingBasketball with @spittinchiclets – https://t.co/iQIRvpvItc pic.twitter.com/yw4U6pbzPy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 27, 2018

Whether you agree with Lucic or not, you have to appreciate his candor.

The 30-year-old soon might be on the move again, as his name has popped up in numerous NHL trade rumors.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images