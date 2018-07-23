MLB Rumors: Rays’ Chris Archer Draws Trade Interest From Yankees, Other Teams

Chris Archer’s abdominal injury hasn’t dimmed interest in his services.

The New York Yankees are among a number of teams interested in acquiring the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher prior to Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, ESPN’s Jerry Krasnick reported Monday via Twitter. However, Archer’s team-friendly contract — $27.5 million over the remaining three years — and the Yankees’ rivalry with the Rays represent stumbling blocks in potential trade negotiations.

The #Yankees are among the clubs that have inquired on Chris Archer. But other teams are skeptical the #Rays will move Archer — period — much less to a division opponent when he's under contract at a reasonable price through 2021. That never helps the trade dynamic. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 23, 2018

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday the Yankees aren’t the only team considering trading for Archer.

What needs to happen for the Rays to trade ace Chris Archer?@Ken_Rosenthal explains pic.twitter.com/8sI0tpynhM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 21, 2018

Scouts from the Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians watched Archer pitch Sunday in the Rays’ win over the Miami Marlins, according to MLB.com’s Bill Chastain. Archer struck out 13 batters and walked none in six innings of work, and his performance is bound to help convince teams he can bolster their respective rotations.

Archer addressed the even admitted after the game he might have pitched at home in Tampa for the last time.

“That it could at least be my last home start,” Archer said, per Chastain. “I don’t want to think about it too much, because dwelling on something that hasn’t happened is not smart.

“It crossed my mind, but I’m focused on being here. We have another week (before the Trade Deadline). I have another start. So all I’ll focus on now is getting some rest and pitching in five days.”

The trade deadline falls on July 31. Archer might be on the move on or before that date.

