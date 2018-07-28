Mookie Betts, Alex Cora Discuss Red Sox Star Receiving Heart And Hustle Award

Mookie Betts might be taking home some special hardware at the end of the season, but he already got an addition to his trophy case earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Betts was named as the Boston Red Sox’s Heart And Hustle Award winner. Each team in Major League Baseball has one player receive the award, which is voted on by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni association, and one player will take home the league Heart And Hustle Award in November.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Betts’ play this season, while noting that Boston has more than one player deserving of the award, including closer Craig Kimbrel and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

To hear from Betts and Cora, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports