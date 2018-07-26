Nate Solder’s Replacement? Trent Brown Early Favorite To Start For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — With one training camp practice in the books, Trent Brown has the inside track on the starting left tackle spot in New England.

Brown, who’s been viewed as one of the favorites to replace the departed Nate Solder, ran with the Patriots’ first-team offense during Thursday’s session, lining up alongside left guard Joe Thuney, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Marcus Cannon.

A mountain of a man at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, Brown primarily played right tackle during his time with the San Francisco 49ers, who traded him to New England during the 2018 NFL Draft. Though he played the left side in college at Florida and has done so on occasion at the NFL level, he admitted the position switch has taken some getting used to.

“It’s going slow,” Brown said after practice. “(Thursday) was the first day taking live snaps in about seven or eight months, so it’s going to take me a few days, maybe these two weeks before our first preseason game, but I’ll be working at it every day.”

A shoulder injury landed Brown on injured reserve last December and prevented him from being a full participant in organized team activities this spring. The 25-year-old declined to offer specifics about his current status, saying only that he’s “getting better” and “taking it day by day.”

“Trent has had some limitations in what he can do, but he’s worked hard,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s working his way back in there. It was good to see him out here the last couple days. (We’re) excited to work with him. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s been limited, not by his choice, just the situation that he was in. But he’s worked hard, and he’s acclimated himself. I think that he’s working well with the team, so we’ll see how it goes.”

The Patriots have enjoyed remarkable continuity at left tackle throughout Belichick’s tenure, seamlessly transitioning from Bruce Armstrong to Matt Light to Solder, who left to sign with the New York Giants in free agency.

Brown currently looks like the leading candidate to succeed Solder, but he’ll face competition this summer from first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn (23rd overall), who ran with the second team Thursday. Expect that battle to rage throughout the preseason.

Wynn also has the ability to play left guard, which he did both at Georgia and during spring practice while Thuney was recovering from foot surgery. At 6-foot-2, 310 pounds, the 22-year-old rookie is a half-foot shorter and close to 70 pounds lighter than Brown.

