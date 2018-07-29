Nathan Eovaldi Set To Make Red Sox Debut Vs. Twins At Fenway Park

It’s been a wild week for right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, but it will conclude with a day he is unlikely to forget.

The Boston Red Sox acquired the right-hander Wednesday from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitching prospect Jalen Beeks. Eovaldi was set to pitch Wednesday in Tampa, but he was scratched and had to pack up his stuff and head to Boston. The deal was finalized Thursday.

Eovaldi will make his Red Sox debut Sunday at Fenway Park when Boston takes on the Minnesota Twins in the finale of the four-game series. He will be opposed by 2018 All-Star Jose Berrios.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images