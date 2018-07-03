NBA Rumors: Celtics Never Made Offer To DeMarcus Cousins In Free Agency

As the rest of the NBA tried to process how screwed they were after DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors in free agency Monday night, a surprising report surfaced: That the Boston Celtics were the other team on Cousins’ wish list.

But before C’s fans get too excited — Boston never had a real shot at landing Cousins, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Tuesday morning.

According to a league source, the Celtics never made an offer for DeMarcus Cousins. They’d heard he might have interest in Boston, and by the time they started to look into it, he was a Warrior. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 3, 2018

So, does Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge warrant criticism for being too slow on the uptake? The C’s reportedly have been tied to Cousins in the past — should they have been ready to pounce on the uber-talented center?

The answers are simple: No and no.

Cousins told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears he personally reached out to Warriors general manager Bob Myers on Monday morning about signing with Golden State. Myers told Cousins he only had the cap space to sign the big man to a one-year, mid-level exception contract worth $5.3 million.

Cousins then got on the phone with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green — his USA Basketball teammates — who helped convince “Boogie” to take the deal and said they would “welcome him to the Warriors with open arms.”

Basically, Cousins had his sights set on Golden State and took matters into his own hands, essentially boxing out the Celtics or any other team interested in his services. It’s hard not to blame him, either: Why wouldn’t he want to join the back-to-back NBA champs to play alongside his Olympic basketball teammates?

The good news for Boston: It has at least one center after agreeing to a two-year contract with Aron Baynes. We suppose there are worse consolation prizes.

