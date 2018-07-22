NBA Rumors: Chinese Team Preparing To Offer Dwyane Wade ‘Monster Deal’

Is there a chance that Dwyane Wade could follow in the footsteps of Stephon Marbury?

Don’t follow? Let us explain.

The Miami Heat guard is an unrestricted free agent, and has yet to decide if he will play for a 16th NBA season. Wade currently is traveling in China, and the Xianjiang Flying Tigers reportedly are preparing to offer the veteran guard a “monster deal” to play for them, according to Sportnado, via CBS Sports.

Wade began last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers but was traded back to the Heat at the NBA trade deadline. The 36-year-old just signed a lifetime deal with Chinese shoe company Li-Ning so he does have a connection to China.

That being said, it’s hard to imagine Wade — who was thrilled to be back in Miami — playing basketball for the Flying Tigers instead of returning to the Heat or simply hanging them up and waiting for the call to the Hall of Fame.

When it’s all said and done, chances are Wade will call it a career, but the guard has said he won’t focus on his NBA future until after he returns from China.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images