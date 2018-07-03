NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins’ Choice Was Between Warriors And Celtics

Photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images

NBA free agency already has seen its fair share of big signings.

The latest blockbuster was DeMarcus Cousins agreeing to a one-year deal with the 2018 NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

However, it wasn’t just Golden State on Cousins’ radar. According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the big man cut his list down to just two teams before making his decision.

ESPN Sources: DeMarcus Cousins had narrowed his choices down to Golden State and Boston. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2018

Wow.

Instead of joining Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward on the court, Cousins joins four Warriors’ All Stars in Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

The 2018-19 season and defending champs already are shaping up to better than last year.