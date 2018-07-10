NBA Rumors: How Much Money Marcus Smart Is Looking For In New Contract

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, a restricted free agent, remains unsigned more than a week into free agency, but he’s reportedly been busy meeting with NBA teams in search of an offer sheet.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach provided an update on Smart’s situation Tuesday, writing that the veteran guard “met with two NBA teams here on Monday and is scheduled to meet with two more on Tuesday, according to a league source. The group includes teams from both conferences, the source said.”

Himmelsbach added: “There have been conflicting reports about how much Smart and his camp are hoping for on the open market, but a source familiar with the negotiations said the guard is open to signing a multiyear deal for less than $15 million per season.”

A report surfaced Monday night that the Sacramento Kings were preparing an offer sheet for Smart, but the rumor quickly was shot down by a local Kings beat writer.

The 24-year-old guard has been an integral part of the Celtics’ success since he was drafted by Boston with the No. 6 pick in the 2014 draft. He averaged 10.2 points per game last season. His real impact, however, is felt beyond the stat sheet with the hustle plays he makes that impact winning.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images