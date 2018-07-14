NBA Rumors: Jabari Parker, Bulls ‘Progressing’ On Free-Agent Contract

Jabari Parker is one of the best NBA free agents still unsigned, but it sounds like he could be nearing a contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Here’s an update on the situation, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and NBC Sports Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill:

Restricted free agent forward Jabari Parker and the Chicago Bulls are progressing on a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Discussions over a number to topics still ongoing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2018

Definitely think there's some smoke to Jabari Parker and the Bulls. Apparently he wants to be a Bull, according to sources — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) July 13, 2018

The Bucks extended a qualifying offer to Parker, making him a restricted free agent and giving themselves an opportunity to match any offer sheet he signs with a rival club. But the Bucks already have a lot of salary committed to players for the foreseeable future, and given Parker’s injury history, it might be smart to not match an offer sheet, especially an expensive one.

Parker is from Chicago, so it makes sense that he’s interested in the Bulls. Chicago matched Sacramento Kings’ offer sheet with RFA guard Zach LaVine earlier this month.

Parker, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season. He’s a four-year veteran but has played more than 51 games in a single season just once because of injuries.

