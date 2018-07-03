NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler ‘Fed Up’ With T-Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

Jimmy Butler apparently isn’t a KAT person.

Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Crowley on Monday reported that Butler and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving are “trying” to find a way to play together. But why would Butler seemingly want to leave the Minnesota Timberwolves, considering their one of the NBA’s true up-and-coming franchises?

Well, it has something to do with the pieces around Butler, including star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, according to Crowley.

“As for Butler, a league source said that he also has no intentions of signing an extension with Minnesota, all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns,” Crowley wrote.

The Chicago bulls reporter also provided some old Butler quotes that provide useful context.

“I just don’t think there have been many people that have understood how important winning is to me, man,’’ Butler told the Sun-Times in late April. “I just had a conversation about that very thing with somebody — not important who — but I put so much into this game and I only play to win. I don’t play for any individual stats or accolades, any of that. And at times I get lost in how everybody is not built the way that I’m built.

“The same with (Minnesota coach) Thibs (Tom Thibodeau). People don’t understand that he puts so much time into his craft. He understands what it takes. But sometimes I just look around and I don’t understand how or why you all don’t love to get better the way that I do.”

Hey, cant fault the guy for wanting the most out of his teammates.

Butler can opt out of his current contract after next season and, per Crowley, has no desire to return to Minnesota. At this point, it seems Butler and the T-Wolves are headed for a messy divorce.

