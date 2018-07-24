NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard, Jordan Brand To Split On Sneaker Contract

The winds of change continue to gust Kawhi Leonard’s way.

Nike subsidiary Jordan Brands closed negotiations with the Toronto Raptors forward over a sneaker contract and will end their seven-year relationship this fall, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported Tuesday via Twitter, citing industry sources. Leonard has worn Jordan sneakers throughout his NBA career, but he’ll now seek a lucrative deal with an another sports apparel company.

After making a strong 4 year / $22 Million extension offer to Kawhi Leonard earlier this year that was turned down, Jordan Brand plans to let Leonard walk this fall once his deal expires in October, according to industry sources. — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 24, 2018

Leonard’s status as a premier NBA player will make him an attractive target for apparel companies. DePaula lists Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, New Balance and AND1 and Chinese companies Anta, Li_ning and Peak as companies looking to sign high-profile NBA players to endorsement deals.

The breakup with Jordan Brand represented Leonard’s second major offseason switch. The Raptors acquired Leonard last week from the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster trade.

Chance are he’ll play only one season in Toronto before joining another team next summer as a free agent. He’ll arrive at his next destination sporting new signature sneakers.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images