NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Will Not Leave Raptors After One Season

The Toronto Raptors recently made arguably the biggest trade in franchise history, but many viewed it as an unnecessary risk.

Toronto sent shockwaves around the NBA when it shipped DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in a trade package for Kawhi Leonard. There are, of course, major question marks surrounding Leonard, who is fresh off an injury-riddled season and is on an expiring contract.

While most expect Leonard to flee Toronto for Los Angeles at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign, at least one person in his inner circle apparently believes the star swingman has a future with the Raptors that goes beyond one season.

“Here’s what someone who knows Leonard as well as anybody told me privately: “He’s going to fall in love with Toronto – it’s going to happen. He’s not going to leave, I’m telling you,'” The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Jason Zeigler writes.

Despite Leonard being an L.A. native, it’s not tough to imagine the two-time Defensive Player of the Year getting comfortable in Toronto. Leonard is well-known for being low-profile, and his new city could wind up being an ideal setting for him. Not to mention, Leonard might end up favoring the Eastern Conference over the juggernaut that is the West.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports