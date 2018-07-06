NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Would Rather Be Traded To Clippers Than Lakers

The next installment of the Kawhi Leonard saga is here.

After reports surfaced about the San Antonio Spurs forward wanting to be traded to the Lakers, it now seems Los Angeles still is the preferred destination, just not the Purple and Gold.

ESPN’s Michael C. Wright appeared on the “Back to Back” podcast Thursday and said Leonard’s desire to play for the Lakers dwindled when they agreed to sign LeBron James to a four-year deal earlier in the week.

“The Lakers are not Kawhi’s preferred destination anymore,” Wright said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “He wants to go to the Clippers. Because he doesn’t want to go and be second fiddle to LeBron. That’s what I was told. I was told by somebody that would know. So right now, the Clippers are where he wants to go.”

Wright’s comments seem to back up Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania, who said on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” the 27-year-old doesn’t have an interest in being part of a super team.

“Around Kawhi, what’s been made abundantly clear is there’s not an interest to go join a super team. I don’t think he’s jumping for joy that LeBron James is in LA with the Lakers,” Charania said. “If anything, that’s going to make him look maybe more toward the Clippers. Because this is a guy that won Finals MVP against LeBron James. You think he’s amped up and wants to join LeBron now?”

In order for Leonard to land in one of these spots before the season begins, he’ll have to be traded since he is under contract. And since the Spurs’ asking price for the forward reportedly is hefty, the forward may just be staying put in San Antonio for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images