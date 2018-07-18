NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Confident’ They Can Sign Kawhi Leonard As Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t trade for Kawhi Leonard, but that doesn’t mean he won’t end up wearing the Purple and Gold at some point in the near future.

Leonard, despite being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, has an opportunity to join the Lakers, or any other NBA team, if he chooses to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher provided an update Wednesday on the Lakers’ thinking in regards to Leonard.

Lakers weren't interested in acquiring him now. They're confident they'll get him for free next summer. https://t.co/LJEGEHh9tg — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) July 18, 2018

Leonard reportedly prefers to play in Los Angeles, for either the Lakers or Clippers, so Bucher’s tweet isn’t surprising at all. The 27-year-old forward was born in Los Angeles and played college basketball at San Diego State, so he certainly knows and likes Southern California.

The Lakers signed LeBron James in free agency earlier this month but still don’t have a second superstar to pair with “The King.” Leonard, who’s arguably a top three player in the league when healthy, certainly would be able to fill that role next to James.

It’s always possible that the Raptors deal Leonard to the Lakers before next season’s trade deadline if the 2014 NBA Finals MVP makes it clear he won’t re-sign in Toronto. But until then, if it happens at all, Leonard will have to wait almost a year before he can join the Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images