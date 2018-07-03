NBA Rumors: Lakers Exploring Major Trade Options Beyond Kawhi Leonard?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been busy since LeBron James decided to take his talents to Tinseltown, reportedly agreeing to deals with Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee.

But such moves could be a precursor to a more significant splash, with San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard being the biggest name linked to the Purple and Gold in trade rumors.

That said, Leonard isn’t the Lakers’ only possible target. In fact, longtime NBA writer Chris Sheridan, now of Get More Sports, wrote Monday that Los Angeles’ front office is considering a number of other trade options featuring some rather notable names.

Here’s what Sheridan wrote:

“A number of trade options are being considered by Lakers executives Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, and names that are being bandied about include Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, and John Wall … among others.”

Those are some interesting names, although wouldn’t adding Kevin Love to a team led by LeBron with several misfits in tow really just make the Lakers the new Western Conference version of the Cleveland Cavaliers, only with a much more difficult path to the NBA Finals?

Sure, the Lakers have some young pieces — Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, etc. — who add intrigue to the situation, but the Golden State Warriors still are the favorites to win the West and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at season’s end, especially after landing DeMarcus Cousins.

Nevertheless, the Lakers aren’t sitting on their hands after luring LeBron to Hollywood. One man can only do so much, and the Lakers probably need another superstar before they’re legitimate title contenders capable of matching up with the Warriors and Houston Rockets, among others.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images