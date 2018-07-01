NBA Rumors: LeBron James’ Reps, 76ers To Meet In Los Angeles Sunday

LeBron James’ representatives will hear the Philadelphia 76ers’ free-agent pitch for the NBA’s best player, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

For today's meeting, Sixers will meet with LeBron James' reps, sources tell ESPN. James will not attend this meeting. https://t.co/KJGS0xp5Yy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

It appears the meeting was a spontaneous one, too.

Per source, Sixers meeting with Lebron was not originally planned. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) July 1, 2018

The 76ers are among the teams rumored to have a chance — even if it’s a slight one — to land James. The Los Angeles Lakers are seen as the favorites, while James’ current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, likely are in the mix as well.

James opted out of his contract with the Cavs earlier in the week, making himself an unrestricted free agent.

The 76ers are an intriguing possibility for James. They have the salary cap space needed to sign him, a young core featuring two franchise cornerstones in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, as well as a good head coach in Brett Brown.

