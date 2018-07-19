NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart, Celtics Agree To Four-Year, $52M Contract

Marcus Smart finally is getting his payday.

The restricted free agent guard has agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract with the Boston Celtics, Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing league sources.

The $13 million-per-year deal is above the four-year, $46 million to $50 million window that Smart’s agent, Happy Walters, reportedly was negotiating in with C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

That Boston was willing to raise its price to keep Smart in town shows how much the team values the 24-year-old’s tenacious defense, hustle and playmaking ability, which mask his considerably subpar outside shooting.

Smart met with several teams, including the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies, in Las Vegas last week at the NBA Summer League, according to Charania. But he also had a private meeting with Ainge, who made “significant progress” with Smart’s agent, Happy Walters, in contract negotiations over the last few days, per Charania.

The two sides then met Thursday in Boston to finalize the contract. Smart’s deal makes him the only Boston player earning between $10 and $20 million next season, and as ESPN’s Zach Lowe points out, such a mid-level contract is a useful commodity on the trade market.

What a turnaround for Smart. Vaults the Celtics a little over the tax for now. As a mid-sized salary — something Boston doesn't really have — could become a valuable trade chip down the road. But Cs really value Smart, and this is a good deal from his perspective in this market https://t.co/0niX8TrvUi — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 19, 2018

But for the present, keeping Smart — the Celtics’ longest-tenured player — allows the team to maintain continuity heading into a season that could stretch into June.

UPDATE (11:13 a.m. ET): Smart’s agent has confirmed his client’s deal with the Celtics, and he’s, well, happy about it.

Happy Walters, agent for Marcus Smart, on new deal: "He's thrilled, really happy. He loves it here in Boston. The contract is fair for him and the team." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 19, 2018

