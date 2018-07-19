NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart Meeting With Celtics In Hopes Of Finalizing Contract

The positive momentum in Marcus Smart’s dialog with the Boston Celtics could result in a done deal very soon.

Smart’s agent, Happy Walters, will meet Thursday with Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reported Thursday morning, citing sources.

Smart also will be present at the meeting, where finalizing a contract to keep the restricted free agent in Boston will be on the agenda, according to Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania.

Sources: Restricted free agent Marcus Smart and his agent, Happy Walters, will meet with Celtics officials in Boston today in hopes of finalizing a deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Smart and the Celtics were “seriously” engaged in contract talks after reportedly not seeing eye to eye earlier this summer. It appears the two sides are discussing a four-year deal in the range of $46 million to $50 million ($11.5 million to $12.5 million annually), which would be a decent haul for Smart in a relatively weak free agent market.

Ainge has previously said re-signing Smart is Boston’s biggest priority in free agency, and hammering out a deal this week would give the club peace of mind and continuity heading into what’s expected to be a very successful 2018-19 season.

Inking Smart to a deal worth around $12 million would put the Celtics over the luxury tax by about $4 million, so it’s possible they would make some additional roster moves before the regular season begins.

