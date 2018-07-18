NBA Rumors: Raptors Have Made ‘Compelling Offer’ For Kawhi Leonard

As long as Kawhi Leonard remains a member of the San Antonio Spurs he will be one of the major stories in the NBA.

The star forward reportedly asked for a trade earlier this offseason, and has a desire to return home to Los Angeles to play for either the Lakers or the Clippers. But while there hasn’t been any significant movement on the trade front from either team in Southern California or with the Boston Celtics, one team has been making a push to acquire the two-way star.

The Toronto Raptors reportedly have been one of the teams making calls to the Spurs regarding Leonard, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday on TSN’s “SportsCentre” that the Raptors had made a “compelling offer” for Leonard, per Bleacher Report.

Toronto became the odds-on favorite to trade for Leonard on July 12. While it’s unclear what their offer might include, there is a possibility that star guard DeMar DeRozan would head to San Antonio. The Raptors were the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season but were swept out of the NBA playoffs by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading to the dismissal of Coach of the Year winner Dwane Casey.

The Raptors aren’t the only team that has called about Leonard of late. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday that the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets also had checked in on Leonard.

Leonard is available to receive a super-max contract worth around $219 million from the Spurs, but he seems content to head to free agency next summer and join either the Lakers or Clippers.

Would the Raptors be willing to part with DeRozan for what could be a one-year rental? We will find out.

