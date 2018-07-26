“One thing I say when I discuss the whole Kawhi situation is that it’s like one day Kawhi woke up and realized he was a superstar in this league,” he said. “Then you saw all the problems start.”

It certainly adds up.

It will be interesting to see if Leonard brings any problems to the Toronto Raptors in the upcoming season, or if he will play like the superstar he is in order to get a max contract next season.