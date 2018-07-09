NBA Rumors: Rockets Favorite For Carmelo Anthony; 76ers, Lakers Also In Mix

The revelation that Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly will part ways this summer has given way to rumors and speculation over where he’ll land if he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

A host of contending teams reportedly are in the mix, and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer tweeted Sunday night that people around the NBA consider the Houston Rockets as the favorite to land Anthony.

Interesting. NBA execs largely consider Houston the favorite for Carmelo Anthony. Also have heard Lakers, Heat, and Sixers mentioned. I bet it’ll be the Rockets though. https://t.co/hHciV6PWvx — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 9, 2018

The Rockets lost veteran swingman Trevor Ariza in free agency when he signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Phoenix Suns. Anthony isn’t as good of a defender as Ariza, but he still can stretch the floor with competent outside shooting and create off the dribble late in the shot clock.

If Anthony signs for a team-friendly deal, which isn’t out of the question if he gets bought out by the Thunder, he could be a real nice addition for a contender that needs an offensive boost on its bench.

Anthony, 34, averaged 16.2 points over 78 games for the Thunder last season. It was the first time in his career that he averaged less than 20 points per game in a single campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports