NBA Rumors: This Team Is ‘Determined’ To Acquire Carmelo Anthony

The Oklahoma City Thunder clearly don’t want Carmelo Anthony, but it appears the same can’t be said for another top Western Conference team.

The Thunder soon are expected to cut ties with Anthony, who opted into the final year of his contract with Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of NBA free agency. So while it didn’t work out with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, it looks like Anthony could be on the verge of being a part of a new “big three.”

Rockets lose two forwards now — including Ariza — from NBA’s best regular season team. Houston is detemined to sign Carmelo Anthony once he becomes free in OKC, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/SfHAWntNlH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2018

Wojnarowski’s report doesn’t come as a total shock. Anthony allegedly was eyeing a trade to Houston last year before being dealt to OKC, and Chris Paul reportedly has been urging the Rockets to acquire the veteran forward once he becomes available.

While Anthony heading to H-Town would make the Rockets a frightening offensive team, there would be major question marks about their defense. Houston lost arguably its two best defenders this summer in Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, and Anthony certainly does not bring much on the defensive end.

That said, this potential new-look Rockets team possibly could make for some wildly entertaining shootouts against the Golden State Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports