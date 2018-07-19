NBA Rumors: Thunder Trade Carmelo Anthony To Hawks In Multi-Player Deal

Carmelo Anthony has a new NBA team, but he might not be with them for long.

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala.

Oklahoma City has agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick to Atlanta for point guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will be waived, and he will join team of his choice. Rockets are frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 19, 2018

Here are the protections on the pick, per ESPN’s Royce Young:

The pick the Thunder are sending the Hawks is 2022 lottery protected first rounder (1-14). If it doesn’t convey, it’ll become two second rounders. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 19, 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers also are involved in this trade as a third team, as per Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania.

Sources: As part of multi-team Carmelo Anthony/Dennis Schröder deal, Atlanta's Mike Muscala will go to Philadelphia, 76ers' Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot will be traded to Oklahoma City and 76ers' Justin Anderson to Atlanta. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2018

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to report the trade, and he also added details on the buyout Anthony likely will work out with the Hawks.

Anthony will get his entire $27.9M in the buyout and waiver with Hawks. It could take a few days to work thru logistics on trade. 'Melo met with Rockets and Heat in Las Vegas. Again, Rockets are the frontrunner. https://t.co/2rbDZ7vUu1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 19, 2018

Anthony likely will sign with a contender if he’s bought, which would allow him to chase the NBA championship that has eluded him in his 15 pro seasons.

The 34-year-old forward averaged 16.2 points in 78 games for the Thunder last season. It was the first time in his career that he scored less than 20 points per game in a single season.

