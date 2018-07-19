NBA Rumors: Thunder Trade Carmelo Anthony To Hawks In Multi-Player Deal

Carmelo Anthony has a new NBA team, but he might not be with them for long.
The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala.
Here are the protections on the pick, per ESPN’s Royce Young:
The Philadelphia 76ers also are involved in this trade as a third team, as per Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to report the trade, and he also added details on the buyout Anthony likely will work out with the Hawks.
Anthony likely will sign with a contender if he’s bought, which would allow him to chase the NBA championship that has eluded him in his 15 pro seasons.
The 34-year-old forward averaged 16.2 points in 78 games for the Thunder last season. It was the first time in his career that he scored less than 20 points per game in a single season.
