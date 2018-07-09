NBA Rumors: Why Cavs Are Unlikely To Trade Kevin Love This Summer

After LeBron James agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, many believed the Cleveland Cavaliers would go straight into rebuilding mode.

That might end up being the case, but it doesn’t appear to be the immediate plan.

Kevin Love was expected to be one of the first players out of Cleveland after James’ departure. The Cavs likely could field a nice package of young players and/or future assets for the veteran big man. But for now, the reigning Eastern Conference champions reportedly plan to have Love as their feature player.

“Unless they get blown away by an offer, I think they’ll open the season with Love,” an NBA execute told the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto.

Opening the season isn’t the same as finishing the season, though.

“Because I think he’ll be more in demand during the season by the trading deadline,” said the executive. “Kevin could have a very good year for the Cavs being the focal point of the offense. He is a talented player.”

Love isn’t a top-tier player, but there’s no doubt he could be a great second or third option for a championship contender. The 29-year-old likely will seek greener pastures as a free agent next summer, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Cavs cash in on arguably their most valuable asset.

