NBA Rumors: Why Raptors Have ‘No Chance’ To Re-Sign Kawhi Leonard

When the Kawhi Leonard trade rumors first began to swirl, seemingly no one had Toronto on their radar as a potential landing spot for the star swingman.

But low and behold, the Raptors ultimately won the Leonard sweepstakes, which saw the team send DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs to acquire the 27-year-old.

Toronto, of course, took a risk. Leonard’s contract expires at season’s end, and the Raptors will face stiff competition in trying to retain his services. But according to one NBA general manager, the Raps shouldn’t even hold their breath.

First weekend of LV Summer League I asked a rival GM about Kawhi going and staying in Toronto. "No chance," he said. "He was in the All-Star Game there. Never left his room. He hates the cold." — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) July 18, 2018

Leonard is a West Coast guy, as he was born and raised in Los Angeles and played collegiately at San Diego State. It’s also long been reported that the two-time Defensive Player of the Year has his eyes set on a homecoming, either with the Lakers or Clippers.

But who knows, maybe Leonard really is “warming up” to the idea of playing in Toronto. And if the two-way star winds up enjoying the lay of the land in the Eastern Conference, he could have a change of heart.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports