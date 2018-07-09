New Pacers Center Kyle O’Quinn Roasts Knicks After Leaving As Free Agent

Kyle O’Quinn left the New York Knicks, his hometown team, to join the Indiana Pacers as an NBA free agent this summer.

When asked about his decision to depart the Big Apple, O’Quinn took a shot at the Knicks and the lack of playoff basketball at Madison Square Garden.

“I wanted to play for something more than next year’s draft,” O’Quinn said, per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

Can you really blame him?

The Knicks have been one of the league’s most incompetent franchises for many, many years. They have missed the playoffs in each of the last five seasons and 11 of the last 14.

New York likely will be one of the league’s worst teams during the 2018-19 campaign, especially because star center Kristaps Porzingis won’t be ready to begin the season as he recovers from a torn ACL in his knee.

The goal for the Knicks is to add another high draft pick that can be used to turn around the team’s fortunes. And at 28 years old, it’s easy to sympathize with O’Quinn for not wanting to be part of that. O’Quinn has never played in the playoffs in six career seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports