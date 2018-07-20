NFL Hits Pause Button On National Anthem Rules After Dolphins’ Report Surfaces

It’s been quite a day for the NFL.

After the Miami Dolphins reportedly said the team would discipline players who protested during the national anthem, the league and player’s association came to an agreement to put a stop to the new anthem rules that were implemented in May.

At least for now.

Both the league and NFLPA issued a join statement late Thursday night, saying going forward, no new rules would be “issued” or “enforced.”

The rule change that came in May stated teams would receive fines if their players didn’t stand during the anthem if they were on the field, but players could decide to stay in the locker room until the anthem concluded. No protesting player would get punishment from the league, but the rules left it in the hands of the teams to further discipline any player who decided to protest.

Both the NFL and NFLPA reportedly were going to issue a statement Friday regarding the standstill, but according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, due to the story regarding Miami, the announcement was made a day earlier after all the backlash the Dolphins received.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images