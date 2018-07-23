NFL Rumors: Patriots Cut Safety David Jones, Open Second Roster Spot

The New England Patriots are doing some roster housekeeping ahead of training camp.

The Patriots have informed safety David Jones of his release, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Monday morning. New England now has two open spots on its 90-man roster with three days to go until its first training camp practice Thursday.

Jones signed with the Pats last season as an undrafted free agent out of Richmond. The 24-year-old played 43.8 percent of the team’s defensive snaps during the preseason but was a victim of late roster cuts. New England then brought him back on the practice squad for the duration of the 2017 season.

The Patriots have considerable depth at safety, so Jones’ release shouldn’t be very surprising. The club likely will fill its two openings — offensive tackle Andrew Jelks announced his retirement last Friday — before kicking off training camp Thursday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images