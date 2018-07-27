NFL Rumors: Patriots Releasing Troy Niklas For Free-Agent Receiver

The New England Patriots reportedly cut into their tight end depth to add another wide receiver Friday.

The Patriots are releasing tight end Troy Niklas, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. The Patriots are signing wide receiver Paul Turner in a corresponding move, according to Yates.

The Patriots signed Niklas as a free agent this offseason. The 25-year-old previously played for the Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

Turner, 25, went undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2016. He’s spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints. The 5-foot-10, 193-pounds receiver caught nine passes for 126 yards with the Eagles in 2016.

Cutting Niklas leaves the Patriots with Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister, Will Tye, Ryan Izzo and Shane Wimann on their tight end depth chart. It’s, if anything, a promising sign for the development of Hollister, Tye and Izzo two days into training camp.

Turner joins Braxton Berrios, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Devin Lucien, Jordan Matthews, Riley McCarron, Malcolm Mitchell, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater in the Patriots’ wide receiver room. Britt and Slater are on the physically unable to perform list. Mitchell also is banged up.

